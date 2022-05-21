Bryan, Garnier & Co Upgrades Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) to Buy

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($83.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($157.29) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delivery Hero from €56.00 ($58.33) to €51.00 ($53.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($93.75) to €80.00 ($83.33) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.80.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.