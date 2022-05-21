BTIG Research Trims Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Target Price to $5.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Shares of DNA stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 10.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.