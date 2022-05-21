Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 11% Higher This Week

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $11,427.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

