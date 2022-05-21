C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,609 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,350 shares of company stock worth $576,165 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,421,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

