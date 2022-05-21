C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 194.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,796,000.

IVV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.30. 7,447,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

