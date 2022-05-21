C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 7,345 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 354.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after buying an additional 283,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.67. 3,155,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

