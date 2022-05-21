C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,062 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,983 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,507 shares in the last quarter.
VBR traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.57. 771,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,005. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.23 and a 1 year high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
