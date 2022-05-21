C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

Shares of AA traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. 8,740,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,615. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

