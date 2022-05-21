Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $18.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several research analysts have commented on CABA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 147,346 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cabaletta Bio (Get Rating)
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
