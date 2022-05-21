Callisto Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35,043.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $35,043.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,971.35 or 0.06724148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00068932 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000327 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

