Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

