Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target to GBX 129

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 129 ($1.59) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:EQLS opened at GBX 86 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.34. The company has a market cap of £154.84 million and a PE ratio of -60.71. Equals Group has a one year low of GBX 39.04 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 89.89 ($1.11).

Get Equals Group alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Cooper purchased 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000.58 ($35,750.22).

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.