Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:SMRT opened at GBX 63 ($0.78) on Tuesday. Smartspace Software has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Smartspace Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
