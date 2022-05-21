Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:SMRT opened at GBX 63 ($0.78) on Tuesday. Smartspace Software has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, and workplace analytics.

