Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Target Price to C$0.60

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group to C$0.60 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE TV opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The company has a market cap of C$62.34 million and a PE ratio of 1.86. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.57 and a 1 year high of C$2.75.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.