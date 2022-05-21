Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at TD Securities

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.09.

GOOS opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 27.1% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 777,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,471,000 after buying an additional 133,819 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 794.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 727,566 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

