Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOS. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.20.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$25.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.66. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$23.30 and a 52-week high of C$67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

