Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$170.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$154.74.

CNR stock opened at C$143.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$157.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$158.25. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$171.48. The firm has a market cap of C$99.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total transaction of C$2,424,256.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,050,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,013,213,304.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total value of C$613,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,299,521.58. Insiders sold 1,042,081 shares of company stock worth $155,009,170 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

