Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 409.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,093 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 17.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,604 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 17.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. 1,018,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

