Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €52.00 ($54.17) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($64.58) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($84.38) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($76.04) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €35.72 ($37.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.54. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. Cancom has a one year low of €33.94 ($35.35) and a one year high of €64.82 ($67.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

