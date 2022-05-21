Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) PT Lowered to €52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. Cancom has a 52 week low of $65.59 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75.
Cancom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancom (CCCMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.