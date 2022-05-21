Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) PT Lowered to €52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. Cancom has a 52 week low of $65.59 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75.

Cancom Company Profile (Get Rating)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

