Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEED. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Canopy Growth to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$7.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.50. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$32.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -5.27.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

