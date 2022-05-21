Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.