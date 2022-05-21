Carry 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.64 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $48.92 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00050863 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011609 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,037,464 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

