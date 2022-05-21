Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carter’s to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of CRI opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

