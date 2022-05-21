Cato (NYSE:CATO) Upgraded at TheStreet

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cato in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Cato stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Cato has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $261.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.23 million during the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cato during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cato by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cato by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cato in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Cato during the first quarter worth $183,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

