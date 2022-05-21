C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.55) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 199.50 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 218.11. C&C Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 319.80 ($3.94). The company has a market capitalization of £783.81 million and a PE ratio of -12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

