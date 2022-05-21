Centersquare Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $201,656 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

AIRC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,298. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.05. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

