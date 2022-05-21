Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 159,570 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,570 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Outfront Media worth $53,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,733,000 after acquiring an additional 106,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after buying an additional 43,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after buying an additional 52,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,780,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,858,000 after buying an additional 645,743 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $29.36.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

