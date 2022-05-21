Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 623,300 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,300 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $89,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 60,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,422,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE XHR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. 565,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.