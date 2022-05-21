Centersquare Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 716,126 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $110,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.
About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
