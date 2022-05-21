Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $26,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,527,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,603,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of ELS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 985,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

