Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $167.63 Million Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,103,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties makes up approximately 1.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of MGM Growth Properties worth $167,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Capital World Investors increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,538,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after buying an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,128,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,660,000 after buying an additional 80,184 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,952,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,454,000 after buying an additional 270,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,811,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,835,000 after buying an additional 515,521 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGP remained flat at $$41.64 during trading on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 154.75%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.