Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $364.67 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,082 shares during the period. UDR makes up 3.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.97% of UDR worth $364,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in UDR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 2,081,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,431. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

