Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,716,475 WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,716,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,761,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of WeWork as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WE. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get WeWork alerts:

NYSE WE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. 6,831,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889,726. WeWork Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.11 million. WeWork’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,777.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WeWork Company Profile (Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.