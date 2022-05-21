Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309,477 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of SL Green Realty worth $44,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Shares of SLG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. 593,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,872. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.08%.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.