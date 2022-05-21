Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 335,376 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335,376 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.38% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.85. 2,230,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.67%.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

