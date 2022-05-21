Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 43,373 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,373 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 2.0% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Medical Properties Trust worth $217,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

MPW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,455,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

