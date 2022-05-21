Centersquare Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,058,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,127 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up about 2.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $281,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after buying an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,998,000 after buying an additional 975,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after buying an additional 721,846 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 606,744 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BRX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 3,142,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.