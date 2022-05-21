Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $198.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $268,495.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,936 shares of company stock worth $115,391. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

