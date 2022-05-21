Centrica (LON:CNA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 88.18 ($1.09) on Friday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.21 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.23.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,303.72). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($100,983.33). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,105 shares of company stock valued at $407,858.

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.