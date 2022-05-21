Centrica (LON:CNA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 88.18 ($1.09) on Friday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.21 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.23.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
