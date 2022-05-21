Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,097 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

CERN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,446. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

