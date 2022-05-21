ChartEx (CHART) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $59,729.24 and approximately $44.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.36 or 0.12465464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 364.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00500427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,710.23 or 1.86063125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008790 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

