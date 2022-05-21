ChatCoin Hits One Day Volume of $177,176.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $352,124.23 and approximately $177,176.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,389.66 or 1.00122721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.