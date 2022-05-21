Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $38,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 177.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,891 shares of company stock worth $7,316,570. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $488.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.