Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a na rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.55.

CMRX stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,994.28% and a negative return on equity of 118.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chimerix will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 45.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 232,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 568,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 144,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

