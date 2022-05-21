China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 133,670 shares.The stock last traded at $50.08 and had previously closed at $50.02.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( NYSE:SNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $121.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

