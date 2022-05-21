CIBC Cuts Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.84.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,250,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

