CIBC Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$142.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$150.17.

TSE:BMO opened at C$130.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$142.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$121.76 and a twelve month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100015 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

