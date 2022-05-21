Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

FRC traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,110. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.27. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

