Cibc World Markets Corp Has $12.28 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.67.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $282.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.67. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.85 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

